Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 16,875 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.09% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.35. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.47 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.89.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

