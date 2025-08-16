Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 26,843 Shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,843 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTH has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.80. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.47%.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, Director Dennis V. Arriola acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,840. This represents a 30.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Keough acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.16 per share, for a total transaction of $264,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 41,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,872. This represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

