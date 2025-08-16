Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 419,325 Shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,692,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,325 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of ICL Group worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICL. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,396 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 224,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 22,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. ICL Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.75.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More

