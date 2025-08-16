Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,906 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 872,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,049,000 after purchasing an additional 152,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,026,000 after purchasing an additional 229,197 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 7,738 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $1,338,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,030. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 1,222 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $201,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,309.92. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,659 shares of company stock worth $7,068,604 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

NYSE:THC opened at $172.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52-week low of $109.82 and a 52-week high of $185.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

