Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after acquiring an additional 47,804 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $139.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

