Deutsche Bank AG Sells 11,437 Shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,437 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

CNX Resources Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE CNX opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. CNX Resources Corporation. has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $41.93.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.