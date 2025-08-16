Deutsche Bank AG Sells 16,404 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 589,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,404 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,761,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,727,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,529,000 after purchasing an additional 691,269 shares during the last quarter. Antara Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 683.6% during the 4th quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 391,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 341,800 shares during the last quarter. Kintayl Capital LP bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BUR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th.

In other news, CIO Jonathan Todd Molot sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $3,066,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 3,406,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,736,725. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Perla sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,511.20. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $6,489,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BUR opened at $13.39 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $191.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.02 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

