Deutsche Bank AG Sells 17,718 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,718 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 825.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rebecca Taub sold 43,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $15,388,216.47. Following the sale, the director owned 461,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,988,740.36. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 129,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.24, for a total value of $47,824,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 187,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,295,599.36. The trade was a 40.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,820 shares of company stock valued at $105,933,936. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective (up previously from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.71.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $369.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.63 and a 52-week high of $377.46.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.48) by $1.58. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1357.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

