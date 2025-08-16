Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,814,396 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814,396 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 99.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 8,187,760.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,185 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of BSY opened at $53.14 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $8,331,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,859,327 shares in the company, valued at $214,347,021.58. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $1,102,062.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 647,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,887,808.64. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,189,869 shares of company stock worth $60,880,388. Insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSY. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.