Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,100 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 59,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $136.99 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $137.79. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.99.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

