Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,673 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 53.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,114,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vital Farms by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Vital Farms news, CFO Thilo Wrede sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $46,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,607.39. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $461,730.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,700.85. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,398. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of VITL stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

