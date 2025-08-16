Deutsche Bank AG Sells 39,681 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,681 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of Akero Therapeutics worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,404,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,859,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,840,000 after buying an additional 940,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,289.60. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 167,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,213.20. This trade represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,406 shares of company stock valued at $12,013,920. 7.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $49.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of -0.28. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $58.40.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

