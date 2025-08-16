Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,770 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Cavco Industries worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 103.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 62.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 38.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $480.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.51. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.46 and a 52-week high of $549.99.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.97 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

