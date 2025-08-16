Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,033 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of Urban Outfitters worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Junto Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,483,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,422,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 183,272.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,134 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,544,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 756,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 695,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,177,000 after acquiring an additional 54,337 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 12,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $938,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $5,807,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,156 shares of company stock worth $11,636,158. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on URBN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.