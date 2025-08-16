Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,501 Shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Calix were worth $9,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Calix by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 47,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Calix from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Calix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Calix Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CALX opened at $56.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.72. Calix, Inc has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.81 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Calix declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,114,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,126,015.20. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,960. The trade was a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,465,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

