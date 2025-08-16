Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,234 Shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.35% of Frontdoor worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Frontdoor by 775.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 188,268 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 77,330 shares during the period.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontdoor

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $7,281,138.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,372.90. This trade represents a 78.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Stock Down 0.3%

FTDR stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.32. Frontdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.62 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 125.21% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on FTDR

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.