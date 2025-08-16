Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,869 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.54. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.3408 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

