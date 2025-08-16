Deutsche Bank AG Sells 8,547 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of ACI Worldwide worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 6.1% in the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.1%

ACIW stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $401.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ACIW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,742.24. The trade was a 17.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

