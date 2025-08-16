Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425,828 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.71% of Pacira BioSciences worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $24.78 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Marcelo Bigal sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $116,267.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,672.31. This trade represents a 30.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $146,199.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,172.44. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.