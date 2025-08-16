DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,953,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,117 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 723.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,268,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,345 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,576,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,955 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $9,982,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $9,919,000.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.30. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.41.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.70 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 420.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

DRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.75 to $8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

