Diversify Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

