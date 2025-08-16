Dividend Stocks To Watch Now – August 14th

UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Johnson & Johnson, Exxon Mobil, United Parcel Service, and Chevron are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of cash payments, known as dividends. These stocks typically belong to mature, financially stable firms that generate consistent profits and seek to reward investors with steady income. Many investors favor dividend stocks for income generation, portfolio diversification, and the potential long-term benefits of dividend reinvestment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $271.00. 11,108,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,143,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.01. 102,865,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,913,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $57.80.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,326,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,411,188. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,793,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,016,311. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $175.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $422.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.01.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,402,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,736,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average is $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,801,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average is $103.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.21. 4,788,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,355,544. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.43 and a 200-day moving average of $148.60. The stock has a market cap of $268.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

