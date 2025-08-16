Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) Holdings Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $233.70 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $191.91 and a 12 month high of $321.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.33.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

