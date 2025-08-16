Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Trimmed by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Arete upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.12.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $174.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $180.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total value of $159,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,508.43. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $992,194.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,519.62. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,664. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

