Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 483,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,081 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy were worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

ENLT opened at $26.08 on Friday. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 23.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

