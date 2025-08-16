ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ePlus were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 61.7% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 68,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 35.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.1% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 89,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

ePlus Price Performance

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $73.11 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.99.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. ePlus had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $498.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

