Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AMR Q3 Earnings

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report released on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.89). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $14.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $25.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $31.21 EPS.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 8.4%

NYSE:AMR opened at $146.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day moving average of $130.00. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $97.41 and a 52 week high of $255.04.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $550.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $335,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,162. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.84, for a total value of $1,942,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,478.32. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,228 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.