Evoke (LON:EVOK) Given New GBX 82 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 80 ($1.08) to GBX 82 ($1.11) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.54% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.29) price target on shares of Evoke in a report on Wednesday.
Evoke Stock Performance
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 1.20 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evoke will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Evoke news, insider Per Widerström purchased 68,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £37,237.32 ($50,470.75). Also, insider Sean Wilkins bought 31,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £17,095.86 ($23,171.40). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.
About Evoke
