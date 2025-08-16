F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $15,801,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 156,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of FNB stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. F.N.B. Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $438.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

