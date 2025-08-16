Financial Comparison: El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) and J d Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)

J d Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) and El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

J d Wetherspoon has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Pollo Loco has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get J d Wetherspoon alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of El Pollo Loco shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of El Pollo Loco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J d Wetherspoon N/A N/A N/A El Pollo Loco 5.15% 9.83% 4.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares J d Wetherspoon and El Pollo Loco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares J d Wetherspoon and El Pollo Loco”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J d Wetherspoon $2.56 billion 0.45 $61.43 million N/A N/A El Pollo Loco $479.69 million 0.65 $25.68 million $0.84 12.40

J d Wetherspoon has higher revenue and earnings than El Pollo Loco.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for J d Wetherspoon and El Pollo Loco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J d Wetherspoon 0 0 0 0 0.00 El Pollo Loco 0 1 1 0 2.50

El Pollo Loco has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.74%. Given El Pollo Loco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe El Pollo Loco is more favorable than J d Wetherspoon.

Summary

El Pollo Loco beats J d Wetherspoon on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J d Wetherspoon

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

About El Pollo Loco

(Get Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for J d Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J d Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.