Financial Contrast: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) versus Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $263.15 million 2.52 $48.83 million $2.81 12.54 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $107.39 million 3.13 $25.94 million $2.16 11.35

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrustCo Bank Corp NY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 19.84% 7.85% 0.85% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 16.04% 8.66% 0.88%

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. It operates through banking offices in Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Montgomery, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Ulster, Warren, Washington, and Westchester counties of New York; Brevard, Charlotte, Flagler, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Martin, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, and Volusia counties in Florida; Bennington County in Vermont; Berkshire County in Massachusetts; and Bergen County in New Jersey, as well as automatic teller machines. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgages as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Archbold, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.