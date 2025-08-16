First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDMV opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.63. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $35.91.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

