FLC Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

AMZN stock opened at $231.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,114,850. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

