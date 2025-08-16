Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 17,183.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158,345 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 1,218.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 736.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Fortrea from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

FTRE opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $730.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortrea news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 98,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,306.32. This trade represents a 49.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

