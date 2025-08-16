FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Metro Issued By Desjardins

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Desjardins dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.83. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Metro from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Metro from C$98.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Metro from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Metro from C$111.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$110.13.

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$99.12 on Friday. Metro has a 52-week low of C$81.01 and a 52-week high of C$109.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

