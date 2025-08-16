FY2025 EPS Estimate for Integra Resources Boosted by Analyst

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of ITR stock opened at C$2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$291.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.01. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Kerner bought 34,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.96 per share, with a total value of C$67,995.65. Company insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

