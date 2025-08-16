GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Holdings Decreased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GME. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after acquiring an additional 33,596 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush upgraded GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of GME opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81 and a beta of -0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $35.81.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.23 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $267,309.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 116,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,764.58. This represents a 8.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $315,685. 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Company Profile

(Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.