Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GENI. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 61.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim set a $16.00 price target on Genius Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities set a $13.00 price target on Genius Sports and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Genius Sports from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Genius Sports stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.86. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

