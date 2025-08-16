GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of GitLab worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9,968.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 43.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on GitLab from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on GitLab from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on GitLab from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.63.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $5,476,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 551,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,360,513.04. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 107,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,255. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,100 shares of company stock worth $14,974,730. 16.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.80 and a beta of 0.73.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

