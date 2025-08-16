Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. HSBC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.41 and a 200-day moving average of $208.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,114,850. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

