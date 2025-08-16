Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $38,066,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 22,988.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 205,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after buying an additional 204,830 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after buying an additional 171,261 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $26,238,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1,157.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after buying an additional 91,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE opened at $197.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.92 and a 200-day moving average of $180.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.69 and a 1-year high of $202.28.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

