Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Grindr were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 838.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 45.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 511.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRND shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Grindr in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Grindr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Grindr from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grindr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grindr has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Michael Gearon, Jr. sold 19,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $480,942.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,480,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,644,058. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Brooks Baer sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,632. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,112,674 shares of company stock valued at $74,092,796. 67.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grindr Trading Up 1.3%

Grindr stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 0.25. Grindr Inc. has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $25.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Grindr had a negative net margin of 14.41% and a positive return on equity of 84.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grindr



Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Featured Articles

