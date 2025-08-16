GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,370,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.71% of GXO Logistics worth $444,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GXO. Truist Financial upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 99.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

