GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 135.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO opened at $52.55 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 99.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GXO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

