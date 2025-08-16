HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,556,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 311,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $396,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,016,000 after buying an additional 262,443 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after buying an additional 101,016 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,536,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,936,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,031,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,681,000 after buying an additional 277,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 699,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after buying an additional 672,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $27.65 on Friday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.39%.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

