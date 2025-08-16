Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.3% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 6,633 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 3,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 5,617 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $530.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.86.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $520.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $502.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.02. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. This trade represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,350 shares of company stock worth $21,493,447 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

