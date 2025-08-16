HC Wainwright Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Agenus

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Agenus in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($12.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.40) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.71 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGEN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agenus from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Agenus to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $147.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 25.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the first quarter worth $58,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

