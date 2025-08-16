Head-To-Head Contrast: Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) and RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC)

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) and RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chart Industries and RBC Bearings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chart Industries 0 12 5 0 2.29 RBC Bearings 0 2 5 0 2.71

Chart Industries presently has a consensus target price of $202.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.89%. RBC Bearings has a consensus target price of $425.1667, suggesting a potential upside of 7.55%. Given RBC Bearings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RBC Bearings is more favorable than Chart Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chart Industries $4.16 billion 2.14 $218.50 million $5.38 36.85 RBC Bearings $1.64 billion 7.62 $246.20 million $7.94 49.79

This table compares Chart Industries and RBC Bearings”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RBC Bearings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chart Industries. Chart Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RBC Bearings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Chart Industries has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBC Bearings has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chart Industries and RBC Bearings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chart Industries 6.29% 13.71% 4.66% RBC Bearings 15.20% 10.14% 6.44%

Summary

RBC Bearings beats Chart Industries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants. The company also offers natural gas processing solutions; process technology, liquefaction capabilities, and critical equipment for the LNG, include small to mid-scale facilities, floating LNG applications, and large base-load export facilities; brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, cold boxes, air cooled heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and pipe works; and air cooled heat exchangers and axial cooling fans for the HVAC, power, and refining applications. Further, it provides extended warranties, plant start-up, parts, 24/7 support, monitoring and process optimization, repairing, maintenance, and upgrading services; plant services on equipment; and service locations that undertake installation, service, repair, maintenance, and refurbishment of cryogenic products, as well as equipment leasing solutions. Chart Industries, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications. In addition, it offers mounted bearing products include mounted ball bearings, mounted roller bearings, and mounted plain bearings; and enclosed gearing product lines, including quantis gearmotor, torque arm, tigear, magnagear and maxum, and controlled start transmission. Further, the company's power transmission components include mechanical drive components, couplings, and conveyor components; engineered hydraulics and valves for aircraft and submarine applications, and aerospace and defense aftermarket services; fasteners; precision mechanical components, which are used in various general industrial applications; and machine tool collets that are used for holding circulars or rod-like pieces. It serves automotive, tool holding, agricultural and semiconductor machinery, commercial and defense aerospace, ground defense, construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, material handling, food and beverage, packaging and canning, wind, and general industrial markets through its direct sales force, and a network of industrial and aerospace distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in Oxford, Connecticut.

