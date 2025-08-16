Head to Head Contrast: Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) versus Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA – Get Free Report) and Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Invent Ventures and Amalgamated Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amalgamated Financial 1 0 1 0 2.00

Amalgamated Financial has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.54%. Given Amalgamated Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amalgamated Financial is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invent Ventures $790,000.00 1.52 $710,000.00 N/A N/A Amalgamated Financial $434.51 million 2.00 $106.43 million $3.34 8.63

This table compares Invent Ventures and Amalgamated Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amalgamated Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Invent Ventures.

Volatility and Risk

Invent Ventures has a beta of -50.09, suggesting that its stock price is 5,109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amalgamated Financial has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Amalgamated Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Amalgamated Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Invent Ventures and Amalgamated Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invent Ventures 91.12% N/A N/A Amalgamated Financial 23.60% 15.21% 1.31%

Summary

Amalgamated Financial beats Invent Ventures on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invent Ventures

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various commercial loans comprising commercial and industrial, multifamily mortgage, and commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; and retail loans, such as residential real estate, consumer solar, and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill payment, online cash management, and safe deposit box rental services; debit and ATM cards; and trust, custody, and investment management services comprising asset safekeeping, corporate actions, income collections, proxy, account transition, asset transfers, and conversion management services. Further, it provides investment products, such as funds spanning equity, fixed-income, real estate, and alternative investment products; and brokerage, asset management, and insurance products. Amalgamated Financial Corp. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

