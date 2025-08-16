Head-To-Head Survey: E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) and Centuri (NYSE:CTRI)

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) and Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares E.On and Centuri”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E.On $86.71 billion 0.56 $4.90 billion $1.82 10.21 Centuri $2.64 billion 0.68 -$6.72 million ($0.03) -677.67

Risk & Volatility

E.On has higher revenue and earnings than Centuri. Centuri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E.On, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

E.On has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centuri has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for E.On and Centuri, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.On 0 5 2 1 2.50 Centuri 1 0 2 0 2.33

Centuri has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.21%. Given Centuri’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centuri is more favorable than E.On.

Profitability

This table compares E.On and Centuri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.On 3.81% 12.75% 2.75% Centuri -0.12% 4.74% 1.25%

Summary

E.On beats Centuri on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services. The Customer Solutions segment supplies power, gas, and heat, as well as with products and services that enhance energy efficiency to residential, small and medium-sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial, sales partners, and public entities. Additionally, it provides SmartSim, a software solution that allows renewable gases to be fed into gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; metering solutions; and GasCalc, a software that calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

